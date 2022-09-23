Widespread violence marks PFI hartal in Thiruvananthapuram

ADVERTISEMENT

Normal life was affected as multiple instances of violence were reported in the district during the dawn-to-dusk hartal on Friday called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in protest against the arrest of its senior leaders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Over 20 vehicles, including 17 KSRTC buses, were vandalised by hartal supporters in various places. Five people, including KSRTC drivers, were injured in the incidents.

Violence broke out as early as 6.30 a.m. when two motorcycle-borne men pelted stones at a KSRTC bus at Attakulangara. The drivers of a tipper lorry and a KSRTC bus sustained injuries as they came under attack by hartal supporters at Balaramapuram. While the KSRTC bus driver, Sunil Kumar, suffered an eye injury when a stone hurled at the vehicle smashed its windshield, an unidentified heavy object thrown at the lorry landed on the driver Jinu’s chest.

Other incidents of stone-pelting were reported from other places, including Killipalam, Pappanamcode, Manacaud, Neyyattinkara, Palode, Nedumangad and Kattakada. Agitators vandalised an airport-bound car and an auto-rickshaw as a group of policemen looked on helplessly at Kumarichantha.

KSRTC suspended several services until noon following protests by PFI activists, much to the chagrin of large numbers of commuters who had gathered at bus stations during the early hours of the day. The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation also suspended services via Kaliyikkavila after two of its buses came under attack at Pappanamcode and at Idichakkaplamoodu, near Parassala.

While many commercial establishments were forcefully shut, some resumed business afternoon. Many government offices recorded thin to moderate attendance. Around 57% of the staff reported for duty at the Secretariat, sources said.

As many as 13 people were arrested and 18 detained for hartal-related violence in the district. The Thiruvananthapuram City and Rural police have registered 12 and 10 cases respectively.