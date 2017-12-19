Framed photographs of men, young and old, with a cross and a lighted candle on the side, stand as markers of the tragedy that has struck the houses along the shore and in the narrow alleyways of the fishing villages in Vizhinjam, Poonthura and Vettukad. Some of these photographs are meant as a final adieu to a dear soul, while some others have been placed, with the hope of them returning miraculously after weeks, having survived the ferocious Cyclone Ockhi. Wails, tired, suppressed and at times angry, still emanate from within these walls. The minds of the ones who survived have been taken over by a never before felt fear, of the sea, that has given them everything. These wounds will take a long time to heal..
When the sea devoured its children
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Sign up for a 30-day free trial. Sign Up
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more
Please enter a valid email address.
Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 12:44:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/when-the-sea-devoured-its-children/article21883685.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Please Email the Editor