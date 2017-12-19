When the sea devoured its children

Framed photographs of men, young and old, with a cross and a lighted candle on the side, stand as markers of the tragedy that has struck the houses along the shore and in the narrow alleyways of the fishing villages in Vizhinjam, Poonthura and Vettukad. Some of these photographs are meant as a final adieu to a dear soul, while some others have been placed, with the hope of them returning miraculously after weeks, having survived the ferocious Cyclone Ockhi. Wails, tired, suppressed and at times angry, still emanate from within these walls. The minds of the ones who survived have been taken over by a never before felt fear, of the sea, that has given them everything. These wounds will take a long time to heal..