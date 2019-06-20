When residents learn to segregate

When the city Corporation launched segregated collection of non-biodegradable waste periodically around two years back, quite a few who had brought waste to the collection centres had not paid heed to the word ‘segregated’. Although the civic body had given a call regarding the specific kind of waste that would be collected, many had brought along a mix of all things, from old footwear to broken plastic pieces and glass bottles all packed into a large carry bag.

That had something to do with the way the waste was stored in households, with all the useless things dumped in one place. But, two years down the line, the idea of segregation seems to have slowly gained currency, as attested by those who man the collection points. Now, except the one or two who land up with unsegregated bags of waste, most come with only the specific kind of waste that has been called for in that week’s collection.

Aerobic bins

It was out of sheer helplessness that the city Corporation came up with the idea of segregated collection, a fact the health officials of the civic body admit with some reluctance. Though the decentralised treatment of biodegradable waste at source, using aerobic bins and kitchen bins, was moderately successful, it was the mounting plastic and other kinds of non-biodegradable waste which was proving to be a headache.

In the past two years, through its periodic waste collection, the city Corporation has collected 350 tonnes of plastic, 460 tonnes of glass waste, 128 tonnes of old footwear and bags, 24.5 tonnes of electronic waste, 8 tonnes of rubber waste, 5 tonnes of cloth waste and 0.5 tonnes of medicine strip waste. In the absence of a collection mechanism, at least some of it would have ended up on the roads, while the rest would be piled up inside the homes.

The Corporation has an arrangement with the Clean Kerala company to collect e-waste, CFLs and other hazardous waste. The glass waste is being collected by VM traders in Nemom, from where it is pulverised and sent to glass factories. Much of the rest, including plastic waste, is being collected by the Sarojini Ponnayya Foundation based in Nagercoil.

Out of this, the Corporation gets revenue at 80 paise per kg for glass waste, while the rate for e-waste is according to the nature of the waste. Segregated plastic gets ₹2 per kg, but since segregation according to the 28 different types of plastics is impractical, the Corporation is not getting revenue from this source. For the rest of the waste, the Corporation has to pay the collector anywhere between 80 paise to ₹2 per kg.

“We had realised at a point that segregated collection of waste is the only way forward. It is scientific too. Only with segregated collection would it go all the way to the end point of recycling. If we mix and collect, it will be both impractical and uneconomical to employ people to segregate. No such business model exists. As for recycling, we don’t have many such plants in the State. Much of this has to go to Tamil Nadu,” said a Corporation health official.