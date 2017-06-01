Thiruvananthapuram

When nature sets off a poet’s muse

Writer Sarah Thomas releasing the book ‘Attangal’ written by Geetha Nazeer (left) at a function in the city on Wednesday. Kerala State Film Academy chairman Kamal is seen.

Geetha Nazeer’s collection of poems released at Manaveeyam Veedhi

The caper tree was adorned with bangles, multi-coloured ribbons and balloons tied to its branches. In between the green leaves, hung bookmarks that told the world why the ‘Neermathalam’ that has been gracing the Manaveeyam Veedhi was adorned thus. The tree, planted to commemorate Kamala Surayya, turned four on Wednesday.

Writer Geetha Nazeer, who invited her friends and family to an ‘informal’ book release ceremony of ‘Aattangal’, a collection of her poems, welcomed them with home-made boiled tapioca served with green-chilly chutney and a cup of dried ginger coffee. Adding to the freshness of event was the slow rhythm of an Edakka recital.

Wrapped in a banana leaf, Aattangal was released by writer Sara Thomas by presenting the copy to the author’s grandson Ishan. The book was distributed along with an eco-friendly pen made by Lakshmi Menon of Kochi.

Offering felicitations, Kerala State Chalachithra Academy chairman Kamal said, “This tree was very small when I came to the city to write the script of ‘Aami.’ I must say it is a big challenge as my attempt is to make a film on everyone’s favourite writer.”

Present on the occasion were writer Vimala Menon, film editor Bina Paul Venugopal and V. Raman Kutty. The event was marked by recital of poems, story-telling and an exhibition of books.

