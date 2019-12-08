What to look forward to on the third day of IFFK 2019

The third day of the 24th International Film Festival of Kerala will witness the screening of a charming bouquet of 63 films. Among them would be Korean Oscar-entry Parasite, a comic thriller directed by Bong Joon-ho.

Moothon directed by Geetu Mohandas will also be screened on Day 3. As many as 41 films in the World Cinema including, Shilpa Krishnan Shukla’s Stories@8 will be showcased. Five movies are to be screened in the International Competition section. Four Malayalam movies will make their presence in the Malayalam Cinema Today category.

Digital Captivity by Turkish director Emre Kavuk (Nila - 6:30 pm), A Minor Inconvenience, directed by R.K Krishand (Tagore - 11:30 p.m.) will have their world premiere on the third day of the festival. Seven films in the World Cinema category, including Koko-Di Koko-Da by Johannes Nyholm, Two/ One by Juan Cabral, All this Victory by Ahmed Ghossein, Michael Idov’s The Humorist, Aviad Givon and Imri Matalon’s Broken Mirrors, and Michael Heneke's Happy End, will have their Indian premieres. Yakshi directed by K S Sethumadhavan will have a special screening at 9 p.m. in the Nila Theatre.