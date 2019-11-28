Thiruvananthapuram

‘Wetlands are crucial in combating climate change’

Students of Kerala Agricultural University engaged in face- painting of Vellayani lake scenes at the Kayaloram Agri Lake Fest on the Kakkamoola bund road in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: S_GOPAKUMAR

Kayaloram Agri Lake Fest inaugurated

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has called for a campaign to sensitise the public about the critical role played by wetlands in combating climate change.

Inaugurating the Kayaloram Agri Lake Fest organised by Kerala Agricultural University at Vellayani here on Wednesday, he said the destruction of wetlands would damage the whole ecosystem and aggravate the impact of natural disasters, affecting the very survival of mankind.

Mr. Sunil Kumar stressed the need to mobilise public opinion for the protection of wetlands.

M. Vincent, MLA, who presided over the function, underlined the importance of steps to preserve the three major freshwater lakes in the State, namely Sasthamkotta, Pookodu and Vellayani. Dean, College of Agriculture, Vellayani, A. Anilkumar delivered the keynote address.

Kalliyoor grama panchayat vice president S. Kumar, block panchayat member Girija, and Agricultural Officer Nisha Soman were among those who spoke.

The Vellayani lake festival features seminars, agricultural exhibition, contests and agro clinics.

