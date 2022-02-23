Wedding bells for speech and hearing-impaired inmate

Sundari ties the knot with Akhesh, a hearing-impaired youth from Vithura

A resident of the Home for the Physically Handicapped (for women) at Poojappura tied the knot with a Vithura youth here on Wednesday.

Sundari, a 21-year-old hearing- and speech-impaired woman, got married to Akhesh, a hearing-impaired youth from Undapara, Vithura, in the presence of Mayor Arya Rajendran and Poojappura ward councillor V.V. Rajesh.

Sundari, believed to be from another State, was found in the COVID-19 ward of General Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic. She is believed to have reached the capital in a train. Attempts to identify her roots have been unsuccessful.

When a marriage proposal was received from Aghesh, a 28-year-old painter, the wedding was fixed for an auspicious time between 10 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday following a probation report.

Corporation Welfare standing committee chairperson S. Salim, Social Justice Joint Director Subhash Kumar V., Assistant Director Pavithran Thaikandi, and District Social Justice Officer Shinymol M. were among those present at the wedding that was solemnised at the home under the Social Justice department.

Two other residents of the home had got married earlier and are leading happy family lives, said Ms. Shinymol. Enquiries about the status of the women continue to be made even after their marriage, she said.