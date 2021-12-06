Webinar discusses ‘problem soils’

Salinity management on focus at World Soil Day event

Agricultural experts have underscored the need to ameliorate soil salinity using biological methods. Options available for salinity management were also discussed at a webinar on ‘Management of problem soils’ organised by the Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry, College of Agriculture, Vellayani, as part of the World Soil Day-2021 celebrations.

World Soil Day is observed on December 5 every year to draw global attention to the importance of soil. This year, the theme was ‘Halt soil salinisation, boost soil productivity.’ High salinity levels can adversely affect the fertility of soils, leading to low yields. R. Chandra Babu, Vice Chancellor, Kerala Agricultural University, inaugurated the event.

A book ‘Problem Soils - Constraints and Management,’ authored by Manorama Thampatty, former Professor and Head, Department of Soil Science, College of Agriculture, was released by A. Anilkumar, Dean of Faculty, College of Agriculture.

Soil health cards

Soil health cards were distributed to selected farmers. Prizes were given to winners of various competitions. The department also organised a science exhibition to mark the occasion.