Web portal for higher education

Governor P. Sathasivam inaugurated a web portal hosted by the Educational Multimedia Research Centre(EMMRC) , University of Calicut, at a function here on Wednesday. The portal has been hosted with the support of the Consortium of Educational Communication, New Delhi.

Switching on the portal, the Governor suggested to Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel that the portal be popularized among students of all universities in the State. The Minister promised that immediate steps would be taken in this regard.

The web portal www.emmrccalicut.org provides over 1,500 video programmes in 12 disciplines at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. It also allows free access to e-contents on various subjects. The contents of the physical and earth sciences DTH channel Aryabhata, which is one of the 32 channels in the DTH Swayamprabha bouquet of channels of the Ministry of Human Resource Development are also available on the portal. J.B. Nadda, Director, Consortium of Educational Communication, Rajan Gurukkal, Vice Chairman, Kerala State Higher Education Council, K. Muhammad Basheer, Vice Chancellor, University of Calicut, and Damodar Prasad, Director, EMMRC were among those who attended the function.