Waterbird census in Thiruvananthapuram underscores need to protect wetlands in Kerala capital

Almost 30% drop in the number and species of waterbirds in the district

The annual Asian Waterbird Census has seen a drop in the number and species of waterbirds observed in the capital district from last year.

The numbers have fallen almost 30%. This trend is reflected in all the 11 wetlands in the district where the census was conducted jointly by WWF-India and the Social Forestry Wing of the Kerala Forest and Wildlife department.

The 11 teams involved in the exercise counted a total of 3,077 birds belonging to 56 species. Last year, the count was 4,372 from 74 species.

Birders raised concerns about the quality of the habitats in almost all the wetlands. Except Pazhanchira wetlands near Attingal, the other 10 wetlands face multiple threats owing to anthropogenic activities, a statement from WWF-India said.

The Punchakkary-Vellayani wetland complex, the birding hub of the city, faces threats such as solid waste dumping, shift from paddy cultivation to vegetable cultivation and application of chemicals, noise from crackers used by farmers and nearby temples and increasing disturbances from photographers and videographers for wedding and other photo shoots.

The teams counted only 1,078 birds belonging to 34 species from this location this year, compared to 1,213 birds from 45 species last year. Shore birds such as the greater sand plovers, lesser sand plovers, Kentish plovers and western reef herons were reported from the Poovar estuary. Migratory birds such as green and common sandpipers and whiskered terns were reported from the Veli estuary.

The paddy field under the Agriculture department at Mosque Lane, Kesavadasapuram, also returned a disappointing count with only a few wood and green sandpipers.

At the Pazhanchira wetlands near Attingal, 34 species were counted. These included 162 lesser whistling ducks, 160 grey-headed swamphens, 36 garganey ducks, 17 black-winged stilts, one glossy ibis, and almost all species of sandpipers. The most notable sighting was a quintet of kingfishers, including the rare black-capped kingfisher.

The Museum and zoo compound still remains a safe haven for the endangered oriental darter. A crowd of 22 black-crowned night herons and other waterbirds was seen around the two large ponds.

At the Akkulam wetlands, the team sighted seven spot-billed ducks, bronze-winged jacanas, pheasant-tailed jacanas, oriental darters, and a few other birds. Whimbrels, common green shank, common red shanks, and Asian openbills were seen in the Kadhinamkulam wetlands.

Other sites such as Aruvikkara, Nedumcaud and the Kannammoola canal registered very low bird count and species.

“Waterbirds are considered the health indicators of wetlands. But this year, the low count in numbers as well as species of birds from these wetlands indicates their poor health, and is a cause of concern for all who depend on them for survival,” said A.K. Sivakumar, census coordinator and senior education officer of WWF-India.