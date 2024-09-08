GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water supply yet to be restored in Thiruvananthapuram city

Kerala Water Authority said it would restore piped water supply by Sunday morning. However, the KWA could not meet the deadline.

Published - September 08, 2024 09:55 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Large swathes of the capital city remained without water supply for the fourth consecutive day. (Representational Image)

Large swathes of the capital city remained without water supply for the fourth consecutive day. (Representational Image) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Large swathes of the capital city remained without water supply for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday (September 8, 2024), with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) yet to restore supply after a pipeline realignment work. 

The water scarcity has triggered public protests, with BJP counsellors staging a midnight protest in front of the government secretariat.

Also Read: Kerala Water Authority officers protest against contract appointments

On Saturday (September 7), the KWA said it would restore piped water supply by Sunday morning. However, the KWA could not meet the deadline. In its latest communique, the KWA said the water supply would revert to normal by Sunday afternoon. 

The KWA attributed the delay to the time taken to fabricate the larger pipe sections on-site. The public utility also said it was prepared to supply water by tankers wherever necessary.

According to the KWA, the public can apply for the supply to the KWA Assistant Engineer through the ward councillor concerned.

Water supply has been hit in parts of the city over the last four days due to the realignment of pipelines necessitated by doubling the work on the Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil railway line. 

The alignments of the KWA transmission mains to Iranimuttam and Nemom had to be realigned because of the track doubling.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine will visit the work site on Sunday morning.

Last Monday, the KWA issued an alert that supply to 33 Thiruvananthapuram corporation wards would be fully hit and 13 partially hit from September 5 morning to 8 a.m. on September 6. 

Although supply was restarted to some areas on Saturday evening, the pumping had to be stopped on account of leaks.

Published - September 08, 2024 09:55 am IST

Related Topics

water / water supply

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.