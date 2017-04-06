Water supply, usage to be curbed in city

City residents would be facing a major shortage of water with the government stepping in to impose serious curbs on water supply so that the available water can be stretched over the summer months.

The acute shortage of water in Peppara dam has forced the government to take immediate steps to impose at least 25% restriction in the usage of water, Water Resources Minister Mathew T. Thomas announced here on Thursday.

Pumping of water will be reduced by half between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. At night, water distribution to low-lying areas will be controlled using valves so that more water can reach areas uphill.

No new water connections will be given till the next monsoon. All non-domestic consumers of water with over two lakh litres monthly consumption will be asked to reduce their usage by half, Mr. Thomas said

He said that the available water at Peppara dam will suffice only till May 18. Water usage has to be brought down by at least 25% if the available water is to be stretched over May 25.

Monitoring squads

A permanent team of the Kerala Water Authority is being put in place for controlling the valves in each section. Five squads of KWA for monitoring and preventing water theft and misuse of water is also being set up at the sub-division level.

Directions are being given to all heads of government institutions and department heads to ensure that the water valves on their premises are kept closed after office hours and on holidays so that there is no loss of water due to leakage.

Treated and purified water will not be allowed to be used for construction or non-drinking purposes. For non-domestic usage, recycled water from Muttathara sewage plant can be made available free of cost, Mr. Thomas said.

A help desk and control room is being set up to address consumer issues. A toll-free number, 1800 4255 313, has been set up which the consumers can call to redress any complaints regarding water supply, pipe bursts or water leakage . The public should understand the current situation of water shortage and cooperate with the authorities by restricting their water usage, Mr. Thomas said.

Meanwhile, the government is also contemplating a major project to ensure 24-hour water supply in all Corporations in the State. A second round of discussions with Asian Development Bank is being planned in this regard next week. Under the project, Neyyar river has been identified as the major source for meeting the water requirements of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Central team visit

With the Centre declaring eight States as drought-hit, a Central team will be visiting the State from April 18, he added.