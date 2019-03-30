Water supply to be regulated

With water levels in the Vamanapuram river dipping alarmingly this summer, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has decided to regulate supply in northern parts of Thiruvananthapuram district, including the Varkala and Attingal municipalities, from Monday.

The decision was taken at a review of the water situation on Friday. Continued 24x7 supply would leave water only for ten more days, KWA officials said. The regulation will affect, in addition to the two municipalities, 28 adjoining panchayats that depend on the river for drinking water.

In Attingal municipality, supply will be available only between 4 a.m. and 7 p.m. In Varkala municipality, two days of water supply will be followed by a two-day break.

This pattern will be followed in the 17 panchayats in the KWA Attingal sub-division and the 11 panchayats in the Varkala sub-division, KWA assistant executive engineer Baiju S. said.

‘Dry day’

There will also be a ‘dry day’ on pumping every week for the two municipalities.

At present, the KWA pumps 56 million litres a day (mld) to Attingal and the 17 panchayats in the sub-division area and 19 mld to Varkala and its neighbouring panchayats from the Vamanapuram river. In addition, 2 mld is pumped to these areas under the Rural Water Supply Scheme. The regulations will be applicable to the Kilimanoor-Pazhayakunnu-Madavoor scheme that accounts for 10 mld water.

To compensate for the reduction in daily supply, the KWA has identified water-filled quarries in the region as possible sources. “We have decided to collect water from a quarry in the Chemmaruthy panchayat, treat it, and supply in tankers. Likewise, water will be collected from a quarry at Thettichira, if required,” Mr. Baiju said. The KWA has also announced stern measures to curb water theft and misuse of public taps.