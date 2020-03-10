Thiruvananthapuram

Water supply to be regulated tomorrow

Shutdown of plant to replace valve

A planned shutdown of the 74-mld water treatment plant at Aruvikkara for replacing a valve on the pipeline carrying water from Thirumala to Vellayambalam has been postponed to Wednesday, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said.

KWA had originally scheduled the shutdown for Tuesday.

City areas would face supply disruption from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday on account of the work.

Supply to the following places will be affected: Thirumala, PTP Nagar, Maruthamkuzhi, Pangode, Kanjirampara, Vattiyurkavu, Kachani, Nettayam, Malamugal, Kulasekharam, Valiyavila, Kodunganoor, Kundamankadavu, Kallumala, Mannarakkkonam, Punnackamugal, Mudavanmugal, Poojappura, Karamana, Nemom, Pappanamcode, Thrikkannapuram, Kaimanam, Karumam, Kalady, Nedumcaud, Attukal, Manacaud, Kamaleswaram, Ambalathara, Poonthura, Beemapally, Valiathura and Vallakadavu, a statement from the KWA said.

By evening

Work will begin at 10 a.m. and pumping is expected to be restarted by 4 p.m.

Supply to the elevated areas will be restored by Wednesday night, KWA said.

