Water supply to be hit next week

Two key water treatment plants (WTP) of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) in Aruvikkara will undergo urgent renovation in the run-up to the 2020 summer. The decision carries with it the unavoidable side-effect of disruption in drinking water supply to the capital city on a number of days, the KWA has warned.

The 74 million litres a day (mld) and the 86 mld plants in Aruvikkara will be temporarily shut down in four phases.

Once the work is completed, drinking water supply to the city will be enhanced by another 10 mld, KWA officials said.

In Phase I, the 74 mld plant will be shut down from 2 p.m. on December 13 to 2 a.m. on December 14. The 86 mld plant will be shut down from 2 p.m. on December 13 to 1 p.m. on December 14. The second phase shut-down is planned on January 4, 2020.

The 86 mld plant will be turned off for 16 hours in this phase. In Phase III, the 86 mld plant will be shut down for six hours.

The final phase, planned on February 1, will see the shut-down of both WTPs for 16 hours.

Other arrangements

Water supply to the city will be hit on these days.

The public should make alternative arrangements and co-operate with the KWA, Suresh Chandran, Superintending Engineer, PH Circle, Thiruvananthapuram, requested on Saturday.

Aging pump sets and electrical equipment at the plants will be replaced as part of the renovation. Pump sets and electrical equipment at the 86 mld WTP alone are around 20 years old, a factor that has been causing a reduction in the volume of water supplies to the city area, according to the KWA.

Two other WTPs, the 72 mld plant at Aruvikkara and a 36 mld plant at Vellayambalam, will continue to operate on these days.Partial supply will be ensured to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College during the disruption.

Water will be supplied through tankers to the Regional Cancer Centre and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), other hospitals and the police.

Vending points

Supply arrangements will be made at the vending points of the KWA at Vellayambalam, Aruvikkara, PTP Nagar, Choozhattukotta and Attingal-Valakkad.

Water tankers of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, police, Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also will be roped in for water supply.