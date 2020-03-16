Water supply to be disrupted today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 March 2020 01:00 IST

Pipeline springs a leak near Muttada

Water supply to several city areas and the outskirts will be disrupted from 6.30 p.m. on Monday to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a pressnote issued here today said.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) will temporarily halt the supply to plug a leak on the Aruvikkara-Manvila pipeline.

Supply to the following areas which depend on the Manvila, Pongumoodu and Powdikonam tanks of the KWA will be affected fully: Ulloor, Akkulam, Cheruvaickal, Idavakkodu, Nalanchira, Chempazhanthi, Powdikonam, Njandoorkonam, Sreekaryam, Attipra, Kulathoor, Kazhakootam, Chanthavila, Pound Kadavu, KINFRA, Technopark and CRPF.

Advertising

Advertising

Supply to Kesavadasapuram, Kinavoor and Muttada will be partially affected, the presnote said.

The 900 mm pre-stressed concrete pipe carrying water from Aruvikkara to Manvila had sprung a leak near Muttada.

By Tuesday night

KWA expects to restore supply in full by Tuesday night, the Executive Engineer (PH Division, North), said.