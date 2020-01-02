Water supply to be affected on Jan. 4, 5

Water supply to several areas in the capital city will be disrupted on January 4 and 5 — Saturday and Sunday — as the 86 mld (million litres a day) water treatment plant (WTP) at Aruvikkara will be shut down for the second phase of a four-stage renovation programme.

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA), which is carrying out the renovation, has asked the public to stock water for the two days and also to use it sparingly and responsibly. The WTP will be shut down for 16 hours from 2 p.m. on January 4 to 6 a.m. on January 5, KWA officials said. Supply will be fully restored to city areas only by 6 a.m. on January 6, Monday.

The work in this phase involves installing a new pump set each in the raw water treatment facility and the clear water unit of the WTP and linking them to the electrical panels. The 86 mld plant employs pump sets and electrical equipment that are over 20 years old, which has affected the capacity of the plant.

Replacing equipment

The KWA had announced the four-phase renovation to replace aging equipment and to modernise the plant. This would help the KWA enhance city supply by another 10 mld. At present, city areas consume 270-280 mld.

The KWA had shut down the 86 mld and 74 mld plants at Aruvikkara on December 13 and 14 for the the first phase works. In Phase III, the 86 mld plant will be shut down for six hours on January 11. The Phase IV works are planned on February 1. In this final phase, both the 86 and 74 mld plants in Aruvikkara will be temporarily shut down for 16 hours.

As part of the Phase II shutdown the coming weekend, the KWA is making arrangements to ensure water supply to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital, the Regional Cancer Centre and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. Tanker water supply will be ensured for essential services including all hospitals and police stations.

To prevent a water supply crisis in city areas, the KWA will ensure tanker water supply with vending points at Vellayambalam, Aruvikkara, PTP Nagar, Choozhattukotta, and Attingal.

Areas to be affected

Kowdiar, Pipinmoodu, Peroorkada, Sasthamangalam, Kochar Road, Edappazhinji, Kanaka Nagar, Vellayambalam, Marappalam, Pattom, Medical College, RCC, SCTIMST, Kumarapuram, Ulloor, Prasanth Nagar, Akkulam, Cheruvaickal, Pongumoodu, Sreekaryam, Chempazhanthy, Kariyam, Parottukonam, Nalanchira, Mannanthala, Kesavadasapuram, Gowreesapattom, Paruthippara, Muttada, Ambalamukku, Vazhayila, Kudappanakunnu, Jawahar Nagar, Nanthencode, Devaswom Board Junction, Powdikonam, Kazhakuttam, Karyavattom, Technopark, Manvila, Kulathur, Pallipuram and CRPF Junction.

Restoration

