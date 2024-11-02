ADVERTISEMENT

Water supply to 11 wards in Thiruvananthapuram to be disrupted till 10 a.m. on November 3

Published - November 02, 2024 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Water supply to Pettah, Palkulangara, Kadakampally, Vanchiyoor, Kunnukuzhi, Chakka, Shanghumughom, Vettucaud, Karikkakam, Pound Kadavu, and Anamugham wards will be affected till 10 a.m. on Sunday (November 3, 2024) as 72 mld water treatment plant at Aruvikkara had to be halted temporarily due to “technical reasons,” the Kerala Water Authority said. The plant operations were halted amid the interconnection work for linking the branch lines in the All India Radio road to the newly-installed pipelines along the Althara-Vazhuthacaud road.

