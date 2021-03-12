Water supply likely to be affected in some areas of Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 March 2021 19:53 IST

The Kerala Water Authority had launched work to repair a leak detected on the pumping main

Some areas of the capital city are likely to experience slight reduction in water supply on Saturday due to a leak on a pumping main, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said.

The following areas under the Thirumala and Karamana KWA sections are likely to experience the shortage: PTP Nagar, Maruthamkuzhy, Kanjirampara, Pangode, Vattiyoorkavu, Nettayam, Moonammoodu, Manalayam, Manikanteswaram, Kachani, Vazhottukonam, Mannarakonam, CPT, Thozhuvancode, Arappura, Valiyavila, Kodunganoor, Ilippode, Kundamankadavu, Thrikkanapuram, Kunnapuzha, Poojappura, Mudavanmugal, Nedungad, Kalady, Neeramankara, Karumam, Vellayani, Maruthoorkadavu, Melamcode, Melarannur, Kaimanam, Killipalam, Pappanamcode, Nemom, Estate and Sathyan Nagar.

Advertising

Advertising

The KWA had launched work to repair the leak detected on the pumping main linking the water treatment plant and the pump house at Kundamankadavu under the KWA PTP Nagar sub division.