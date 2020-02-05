Water supply hit in city following pipe leak

Water supply to several areas of the city was hit on Tuesday after the 1,200-mm pipeline carrying water from Aruvikkara sprung a leak at Kummi.
The leak was detected in the morning on a joint in the cast iron pipe, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said.
Pumping from the 72-mld plant at Aruvikkara was halted from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday to enable repairs.
Water supply to the following areas was affected: Vazhuthacaud, Statue, Palayam, Thycaud, PMG, Barton Hill, Edappazhanji, Kumarapuram, Kannamoola, Pothujanam lane, Vikas Bhavan, General Hospital, Pattoor, Vanchiyoor, Karikkakom, Shangumughom, and Veli.
Pumping was expected to resume by Tuesday night. Supply to the high-line areas would be restored by Wednesday morning, the executive engineer, PH division (Thiruvananthapuram North), said.
