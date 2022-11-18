Some areas in Thiruvananthapuram to experience water supply disruption

November 18, 2022 09:31 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Water supply to several city areas will be hit from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 10 a.m. on Sunday. The disruption is on account of repairs planned on a 315-mm HDPE pipeline that has sprung a leak on the Nandavanam-Bakery Junction road, the Kerala Water Authority has said.

Supply to Nandavanam, Bakery Junction, Ootukuzhi, Secretariat, Manjalikulam Road, Ayurveda College, Gandhari Ammankovil Road, Mele Thampanoor, and Pulimoodu will be hit, the KWA says.

