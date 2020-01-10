Water supply disruption

The 86-mld water treatment plant in Aruvikkara will be shut down temporarily on Saturday for the phase III works of a renovation programme that kicked off in December 2019.

Supply to the following areas will be disrupted from 2 p.m. on Saturday: Kowdiar, Pipinmoodu, Peroorkada, Sasthamangalam, Kochar Road, Edappazhinji, Kanaka Nagar, Vellayambalam, Marappalam, Pattom, Medical College, RCC, SCTIMST, Kumarapuram, Ulloor, Prasanth Nagar, Akkulam, Cheruvaickal, Pongumoodu, Sreekaryam, Chempazhanthi, Kariyam, Parottukonam, Nalanchira, Mannanthala, Kesavadasapuram, Paruthippara, Muttada, Ambalamukku, Vazhayila, Kudappanakunnu, Jawahar Nagar, Nanthancode, Devaswom Board Junction, Powdikonam, Kazhakuttam, Karyavattom, Technopark, Manvila, Kulathur, Pallippuram and CRPF, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said.

Full restoration of water supply can be expected only by 6 p.m. on Sunday. The KWA has kicked off a four-stage renovation for replacing 20-year-old pump sets and electrical equipment at the plant, which is also the biggest of the KWA water treatment facilities in Aruvikkara. In phase III, two of the remaining old pumps in the raw water and clear water units of the plant will be disconnected and removed. Two old pumps had been replaced with high capacity pumps in the first and second phases which were carried out in December and January.

Tankers and kiosks

The KWA will arrange supply through water tankers and kiosks. This is the third time that the 86-mld plant is being shut down in connection with the renovation. In phase I, both the 86-mld and a 74-mld plant in Aruvikkara had been halted for 12 hours on December 13. In Phase II, the 86 MLD plant was switched off for 16 hours on January 4. Both plants will be shut down for 16 hours in the fourth and last phase planned on February 1.