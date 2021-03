Water supply disruption today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 March 2021 00:56 IST

Water supply to several areas in the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) Pongumoodu sub-division limits will be disrupted from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday due to repairs on the 900-mm pre-stressed concrete pipe carrying water from Aruvikkara to the reservoir at Manvila, the KWA said.

Supply to the following areas will be hit; CRPF, Poundkadavu, Koralamkuzhi, Arasumoodu, Tripadapuram, Tripadagiri, Kallingal, Manvila, Attipra, Kulathoor, Cheruvaickal, Sreekaryam, Katela, Akkulam, Powdikonam, Njandoorkonam, Chempazhanthy, Aniyoor, Chenkottukonam, Kattayikonam, Pullanivila, Anandeswaram, Pulayanarkota, Edavacode, Chellamangalam, Ulloor, Prasanth Nagar, Kesavadasapuram, Keraladityapuram, Kariyam, Areekarakonam, Pongumoodu, Vattakarikkakam, Bappuji Nagar, Kallamballi, Parottukonam and Nalanchira.

Supply to the low-lying areas will be restored by Saturday night. Full restoration of supply is expected by Sunday noon, the KWA said.

Advertising

Advertising