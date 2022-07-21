Water kiosk set up at Thiruvananthapuram Secretariat

A water kiosk has been set up at the Secretariat for the supply of water to those who come to the administrative centre. The water kiosk of the State government undertaking Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (KIIDC), which markets the Hilly Aqua brand of bottled water, was jointly inaugurated by Ministers Roshy Augustine, K. Radhakrishnan and G.R. Anil on Wednesday.

The kiosk, set up in front of the office of the Water Resources Minister, will supply filtered and treated water free of cost. Already, five kiosks have been set up – one each at the MLA Hostel, the Medical College Hospital and East Fort and two at the Secretariat. The sixth kiosk will be inaugurated by councillor Palayam Rajan at Palayam Junction on Friday, said Akin Raj, marketing manager of Hilly Aqua.

The kiosks set up in public spaces will provide filtered bottled water at the rate of ₹13 per litre, and ₹5 would be charged for one litre of water without a bottle.