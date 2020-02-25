Water bugs found dead near stadium

Scores of giant water bugs (Lethocerus indicus) were found dead near the Greenfield Stadium at Kariavattom on Monday.
It is assumed that the bugs were attracted by the bright lights at the stadium at night, but the reason for their deaths are as yet unclear. According to Prof. G. Prasad, Head of Department, Zoology, University of Kerala, these bugs are a migratory species and found in wetlands.
“We have not gone into the matter in detail. But the bugs may been in search of a new habitat. Nocturnal by nature, they may have been attracted by the stadium lights. Failure to spot a new habitat and factors such as the heat could have led to the deaths,” Prof. Prasad said.
