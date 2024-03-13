GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Idlis from this Kerala women’s prison are a big hit

| Video Credit: SREEJITH R KUMAR

Prisons and correctional homes across Kerala have been selling food products prepared by the inmates under the brand, Food for Freedom

March 13, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

This is not a restaurant kitchen but a kitchen in a prison run by women inmates

This is the Women’s Prison and Correctional Home at Attakkulangara in Thiruvananthapuram.

And in this prison, the idlis in particular have been in great demand

Only four inmates work in the food unit, which is a small room with minimal facilities.

By 4.30 am, the women get busy in kitchen, from steaming the idlis to preparing different snack items such as banana chips, pickles and stacking the items.

Idlis are sold every day (except Sundays) from a counter near the prison entrance from 6am onwards and it usually gets over by 10am.

Reporting: Athira M

Visuals: Sreejith R Kumar

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

Thiruvananthapuram / Kerala / India

