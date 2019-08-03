Waste plant dropped

The State government has decided not to go ahead with its plan to set up a waste-to-energy plant at Peringamala panchayat, bowing to an year-long protest by the local residents.

On Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a meeting with various stakeholders, including residents and people’s representatives, during which he assured them that the government would not proceed with the project.

Kamarudeen, coordinator of the Peringamala Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC), who attended the meeting, said the Chief Minister was apprised of the ecological fragility of the area. They had earlier submitted a report highlighting the biodiversity of Peringamala, part of the Agasthyamala Biosphere Reserve.

Source of water

“The area is home to the rare Mystirica swamps, a vanishing ecosystem. These swamps are filled with water even during the heights of summer. They are a source of water for most of the streams in the area and for drinking water projects which provide water to thousands. Once you put up a waste treatment plant here, these water sources will be destroyed,” he said.

The protest against the plant began last year, as soon as the government announced the plan for the waste-to-energy plant.