Warm farewell to Prasanth as Mayor

It was a memorable adieu that awaited outgoing Mayor V.K. Prasanth, elected MLA of Vattiyurkavu in the recent byelections, as he reached the city Corporation on Saturday afternoon to submit his resignation.

Councillors and employees welcomed him with slogans as soon as he came in. Mayor’s Dafedar V. Mohanan Nair, who has been with him through much of his waking hours for the past four years, broke into tears as he hugged the Mayor near the entrance.

Later, he submitted his resignation at Secretary L.S. Deepa’s office. Mr. Prasanth said he was disappointed that he could not preside over one more council meeting before his resignation.

An unofficial send-off was arranged at the Corporation portico.

Opposition leaders

Though the main opposition leaders were absent, a handful of opposition councillors from BJP and the UDF were present, with one of them even tearing up as she spoke. Councillors and other employees spoke of their experiences and lauded the Mayor for steering the civic body admirably during his tenure. BJP councillor M. Lekshmi delivered her farewell speech in Tamil.