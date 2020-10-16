Ward reservation exercise for Corporation polls complete

Draw of lots held following COVID-19 protocol

The reservation of wards in the city Corporation for the upcoming local body elections was decided by draw of lots on Friday, setting off intense calculations and speculations within the various political fronts on possible candidates for each of the wards.

Urban Affairs Department Director Renu Raj presided over the process at the Collectorate conference hall, which was held following the COVID-19 protocol.

The wards that would be reserved for women, the Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Caste women were decided. There is reservation for women in 50% of the wards. The SC/ST reservations are determined on the basis of the population of the communities in the wards. All the wards that were not reserved for women in 2015 were earmarked for reservation this time.

Wards for women

The wards that have been reserved for women in the city Corporation are Kazhakuttam, Cheruvakkal, Ulloor, Chellamangalam, Powdikonam, Njandoorkonam, Kinavoor, Mannanthala, Pathirappalli, Chettivilakam, Kowdiar, Nanthencode, Kunnukuzhi, Kanjirampara, Peroorkada, Thuruthummoola, Kachani, Vazhottukonam, Vattiyurkavu, Kodunganoor, Pangode, Valiyavila, Jagathy, Karamana, Aarannur, Mudavanmugal, Thrikkannapuram, Nemom, Punnakkamugal, Pappanamcode, Estate, Melamcode, Poonkulam, Venganoor, Mulloor, Vizhinjam, Thiruvallam, Poonthura, Kamaleswaram, Chala, Beemapally, Fort, Vanchiyoor, Chakka, Shanghumukhom, Pettah, Kannammoola, Kulathoor, Attipra, and Poundkadavu.

Out of this list, five wards — Ulloor, Njandoorkonam, Nemom, Estate, and Chakka — have been reserved for Scheduled Caste women. The wards reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates are Chanthavila, Muttada, Thycaud, Manacaud, and Thampanoor. The civic elections, which have been postponed temporarily due to the spread of COVID-19, are expected to be held within two months.