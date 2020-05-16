Ward panels to watch returnees

The city Corporation will be forming ward-level monitoring committees, as stipulated by the State government, for keeping track of the large number of people who will be returning home from abroad and other states.

Under each ward-level committee, five area-level committees will also be formed for close monitoring of those in home quarantine.

The ward-level committees will be formed before May 18 and the area-level committees, before May 20. All these committees are required to hold at least one meeting by May 20, to prepare their plan of action. The ward-level monitoring committee will be headed by the ward councillor, with a Junior Health Inspector or a Junior Public Health Nurse as convenor. The members include representatives of residents’ associations, Janamaithri police, village officer, Kudumbashree member, volunteers, anganwadi teacher/worker, health worker from the National Health Mission, SC/ST promoter, ASHA worker, government employees, and representatives of political parties.

Stickers

The committee has to ensure that those in quarantine are staying inside their rooms. Those in houses without room quarantine facilities should be shifted to an institutional quarantine facility, after getting in touch with the Corporation’s helpline (9496434409, 9496434410).

Stickers to be fixed

Stickers will be fixed in front of the houses in which people in quarantine are staying, with the dates of the beginning and end of quarantine clearly marked on it.

The quarantine monitoring will be carried out using the mobile application ‘COME’. One person in each area committee will have login access to the application. Information about those breaking quarantine will be immediately handed over to the police officials, and the offender will be shifted to an institutional facility.

The committee has to ensure that visitors are not allowed into the houses having persons in quarantine.

A caretaker has to be ensured for the person in quarantine.

The biodegradable waste from the room should be buried at a considerable depth, while the non-biodegradable waste has to disinfected and collected.

The health inspector has to ensure that each of the monitoring committees under the respective circle is functioning efficiently.