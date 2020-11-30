V.V. Rajesh has violated norms: LDF

‘He concealed the fact that his name figures on three different electoral rolls’

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has flagged the alleged entry of Bharatiya Janata Party district president V.V. Rajesh’s name on multiple voters’ lists for the local body polls in the district.

Communist Party of India (CPI) district secretary G.R. Anil on Sunday submitted complaints to the State Election Commission and the District Collector against Mr. Rajesh, who is also the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from the Poojappura ward.

In his complaint, the CPI leader accused Mr. Rajesh of violating election norms by purportedly concealing the fact that he figured on three different electoral rolls during the submission of his affidavit. The duplication allegedly has occurred on the finalised voters’ list of Koraliyodu ward (Ward 16) in Nedumangad municipality and PTP Nagar (Ward 38) and Vanchiyoor ward (Ward 82) in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. He, however, revealed the details of his entry on the electoral roll for Vanchiyoor ward alone in his affidavit, Mr. Anil alleged.

‘Request placed’

Reacting to the allegation, Mr. Rajesh said that he had applied for shifting his name from the voters’ list in Koraliyode to that in Vanchiyoor several years ago. He had also formally written to the Nedumangad municipality seeking the deletion of his and his family members’ name from the list in Koraliyode.

“Our names’ continue to figure on the particular list owing to lapses on the part of municipal officials there. Strangely, I also found the name of an unknown person listed as my family member,” he said. He added that the was unaware of the alleged presence of his name on the PTP Nagar ward’s list.