VSSC produces sanitisers, masks for staff

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) is setting an example by producing sanitisers and face masks for its employees to combat the COVID-19 threat.

VSSC has around 7,500 personnel, including 4,500 staff in addition to contract employees, trainees, security personnel and support staff. The WHO-recommended handrub formulation is being prepared at the Propellant Fuel Complex at VSSC. The ISRO unit had obtained a licence to manufacture it from the State Drugs Controller on March 16.

“'The formulation is prepared as a ready-to-use solution which dries fast. The formulation contains Isopropyl alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerol and sterilised water. The formulation is water soluble and can be carried in small bottle for personal use,” a VSSC spokesperson said.

The face masks are being produced with the help of employees and service organisations. The first batch of 500 masks was handed to the VSSC Director S. Somanath on Tuesday.