Vizhinjam seaport work resumes after 32 days

Local people withdraw stir temporarily after govt.’s assurance

The work on the upcoming Vizhinjam international multi-purpose deep water seaport which had been stalled for 32 days following an indefinite stir by local people in support of an 18-point charter of demands resumed on Monday.

The seaport site has become live again since September 30 after the stir was withdrawn ‘temporarily’ following assurances given by a two-member Ministerial team and issuing of government order for the three demands raised by the agitators. The protesters removed the fishing boats and gear used to block the road to the project site and a pandal, paving the way for the resumption of the work of the seaport.

The construction of the 3.1-km breakwater had resumed, official sources said.The work on the road connectivity from the NH 66 Kazhakuttam-Karode Bypass to the seaport, the 220-kV gas-insulated substation to take care of the power needs of port operations, switch yard, and backup yard had resumed, and men were being mobilised. The movement of granite for breakwater construction had also started.

The government issued orders for distribution of kerosene on the Kottapuram drinking water project and for restoration of the Gangayar. A monitoring committee with Subcollector was also set up.

Michael Thomas, parish priest, said they would wait for one month as promised by the Ministers to implement the demands raised by them. “If the demands are not executed by then, the stir will be resumed,” he said.