Vizhinjam: govt. blamed for delay

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday accused the State government of putting the brakes on the development of Vizhinjam International Transshipment Container Terminal.

At a press meet here, Mr. Chennithala said the Adani Group and the State government had signed an agreement for the development of the terminal on December 5, 2015 with the promise that it would be completed in 1,000 days. However, now the government was hardly following it up. It was unfortunate that the Chief Minister should be visiting the Busan harbour in South Korea, when work on a port in his own State was limping.

‘Boulder shortage’

He wanted the government to disclose the current status of the port work and whether the Adani group would honour the agreement according to which the company was required to pay ₹12 lakh a day. The contention that the delay in the construction of breakwater was due to shortage of boulders was specious because the government had issued permits for quarries in the name of Vizhinjam development.

The government should also disclose whether the Adani group had violated the agreement. He wanted the government to take a proactive stand if the Adani group was deliberately delaying the work after taking possession of land.