Visitors from hotspots come under lens

The government has urged those who have visited COVID-19 hotspots such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, China, and Singapore to notify the Health Department on their arrival in Kerala.
It has also urged hotels and tourist homestays to report their guests to the foreigner’s registration officer.
The government has also decided to requisition the vast resources of the private health sector to defeat the contagion.
It has increased surveillance at airports, opened testing centres at the Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode government medical college hospitals, and roped in the services of health workers and local body representatives to pre-empt a large-scale outbreak.
The government has also sought advice from the Centre on how to issue coronavirus-free certificates to Keralites trying to return to their workplaces in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
