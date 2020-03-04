Visiting Myristica swamps to know wetlands

A small group of birders, researchers, and environment enthusiasts took part in a ‘wetland schooling’ programme organised by Climatehood, a youth fraternity to tackle the climate crisis, in association with Revive Vellayani on World Wildlife Day on Tuesday.

The ‘wetland schooling’ programme was launched last month to explore the wetlands in the State.

Proposed by Adarsh Prathap, regional coordinator of the international network Youth Engaged in Wetlands, the programme’s objective is to highlight the need of wetland conservation. Tuesday’s programme included birdwatching at the Arippa wildlife sanctuary led by Aswin B. Raj and Akhil Raj. Here, they spotted birds such as ashy drongo, Malabar starling, Malabar trogon, and orange minivet.

The team then visited the Myristica swamps, a type of freshwater swamp forest, in the Kulathupuzha forest range. These swamps act as great carbon sinks and thus controlling local climate.