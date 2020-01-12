Visit Manaveeyam today for art and music steeped in politics

Pursuing a career in independent music is almost like being on a boat alone without an oar, with the shore nowhere in sight. Even getting a space to perform is a struggle, with sponsors keeping off anything which is not mainstream. Amid this state of affairs, a group of musicians from the city have taken it upon themselves to organise a full-fledged music festival by way of crowd-funding. The festival, titled ‘Concentration Camp Music Festival’, to be hosted at the Manaveeyam Veedhi here on Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight, is as much a political statement in the current scenario, as it is a statement of the power of the collective. Six bands of varying genres, including Malayalam rock bands Avial and Eettillam, thrash metal band Chaos, experimental music projects ‘Olam’ and ‘Collective Conscious’ and Shinkari melam by Thalam Vadya Kala Samithi.

Why the event

“We began planning this festival as a New Year event titled ‘trivolume’. But then, the political situation and the protests made us think of turning this into something more than a mere music festival. Our friends as well as music buffs pitched in with funds. We have kept the entry free for everyone,” says Devan Narayanan, an organiser and the vocalist of ‘Collective Conscious’.

The festival would also mark the homecoming gig for ‘Chaos’, a band known for its politically charged songs, which was formed in the city 15 years ago.

Comeback gig

“It has been five years since we performed in our own city. In this period, we released our second album, has almost completed work on the third and performed across the country. There is no better place to have this comeback gig than Manaveeyam Veedhi, where we all used to assemble every evening, during our early days,” says Jayakrishnan, vocalist of ‘Chaos’.

The music performances, which begin in the evening, form just a part of the festival. In the mornings, several events have been lined up, including a poster exhibition titled ‘frame of unity’, a photography exhibition ‘Illogical’, and an anti-plastic awareness campaign ‘Mannum Manassum Manushyanum Plasticum’, with the group ‘Recycle Bin’ presenting artworks based on the theme. A ‘jam house’ will also be set up in the street, complete with live instruments, for anyone interested in displaying their music skills.

The entire festival will be organised as per the green protocol.