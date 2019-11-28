Visa fraud: TN native arrested

The Varkala police on Wednesday arrested a Tamil Nadu native on charges of running a fake visa racket and defrauding jobseekers of crores of rupees.

The accused has been identified as Premkumar (32) from Nasiyanur in Erode district. According to the police, he used to offer fake visas to Portugal to those looking for an overseas job.

He was arrested following a complaint filed by Vivek Dilipkumar from Varkala, Vishnu Vijayakumar from Kadakkavoor, and Abin Anirudhan from Moongode. He had allegedly collected a total of ₹13.5 lakh each from them.

The three of them had paid a part of the money to an agency in Chennai in November last year for a visa to Portugal.

However, Premkumar allegedly took them to Armenia on a visit visa. He demanded an amount of ₹5 lakh each to take them from there to Portugal.

Channai natives

Following this, they sent the money to the bank accounts of Premkumar, Trichy-native Krishnaveni, and Chennai natives Karthik and Kannan.

They were then taken to Malaysia, where Premkumar and group allegedly again demanded money from them. The group disappeared after collecting ₹13.5 lakh from each of them.

The three of them returned and contacted the Portugal consulate in Chennai, when they realised that their visas are fake. In September, they filed a complaint with the State Police Chief. The investigation team led by Attingal DySP P.V. Baby, and comprising Varkala CI G. Gopakumar, SI M.G. Shyam, grade SI Sunil, ASI Navas, and SCPO Muralidharan Pillai arrested Premkumar from a hotel in Erode.

He was produced in court and remanded. The police are on the lookout for another Erode native Ranganathan.

Several such cases

According to the police, Premkumar has been involved in several similar visa fraud cases in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. A case has already been filed against him in Perumbavoor Police Station for defrauding Ernakulam natives Eldose Kurian and Arun C. Jose, from whom he collected ₹17.5 lakh each. Police say that the arrest is expected to lead to more cases being filed by those he defrauded.