Vinod Karthik is DIG, CRPF, Pallipuram
Vinod Karthik has taken charge as DIG, Group Centre, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Pallipuram.
Prior to this, he was DIG in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Sector. The officer had joined the CRPF as Assistant Commandant in 1994 and served in different parts of the country. He belongs to Alappuzha district.
