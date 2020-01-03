Vimukthi steps up anti-drug drive in Kerala

Kerala’s drug and addiction-free mission Vimukthi has stepped up its campaign by tapping the Kudumbashree network down to the grassroot level and displaying the ‘Drug-free Kerala’ message on 500 Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses.

Kudumbashree units have been made active partners in all campaigns of Vimukthi down to the ward level across the State. These include door-to-door campaigns, tracking sources of drugs, collection of information on drug availability and drug addicts and helping them kick the habit.

Social media drive

Vimukthi, which has imparted a further momentum to the campaign by launching its social media drive on New Year eve, also prominently displayed its “Say No to Drugs” message at food stalls of Kudumbashree at the ongoing flower show at the Kanakakunnu palace grounds here.

The campaign is being mounted by the State Excise Department, under which the Vimukthi mission has been launched.

Apart from floating banners in front of the Kudumbashree stalls at the flower show, display cards carrying the drug-free message were placed on tables set up to serve food and on T-shirts of suppliers.

Public support

Vimukthi seeks to mobilise public support for the anti-drug and anti-alcoholism drive by forging partnership with anti-drug clubs at schools and colleges, students police cadet corps, state library council, voluntary outfits, and student, youth and women organisations. The mission has also launched educative, awareness and rehabilitation programmes to root out the menace. Giving a big boost to the campaign, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan changed the cover photo on his Facebook account to highlight the drug-free and de-addiction campaign on New Year eve.