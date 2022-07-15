Vilappil water supply scheme to be ready in September

Works on WTP at Cheelappara in final stages

The Vilappil water supply scheme is expected to be commissioned by the first week of September, according to the Water Resources department.

The ₹16-crore project is designed to provide piped water to Vilappil panchayat in the district. The project consists of a weir and well, pump house, pumping main, water treatment plant and overhead tank.

Works on the water treatment plant (WTP) at Cheelappara is in the final stages, the department informed the State Assembly this week.

The construction of the well and pump house and the raw water pumping main at Kavadikkadavu, where the intake system is situated, has been completed. Work on the distribution pipelines from overhead tank at Cheelappara to Peyad junction too has been completed.

As part of the project, a weir at Kavadikkadavu had been built across the Karamana river, the source of water. The work on installing pump sets and transformers is in progress, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine informed the House. The project is expected to be commissioned in the first week of September, he said.

The Vilappil panchayat has to construct the drain for draining out the back-wash from the water treatment plant.