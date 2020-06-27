Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre to be disinfected after employee tests positive for COVID-19

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 June 2020 12:41 IST

Other staff who came into contact with him are advised to go into quarantine

Selected areas on the sprawling campus of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here will be disinfected on Saturday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Areas exposed to the patient including the air-conditioning section, a number of laboratories and the main gate at Veli have been identified and isolated. They will be disinfected, the VSSC said in an official statement.

The employee, a 41-year-old male hailing from Manacaud in the State capital, last reported for duty on June 15. In all, 13 VSSC personnel who were suspected of having come into contact with him were advised to go into quarantine on Friday itself.

This includes five permanent employees and eight contract personnel. Details of the personnel have been handed over to the Kerala Government, VSSC said.

The three ISRO facilities in Thiruvananthapuram — the others being the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit — had enforced strict precautions on the campuses, given the COVID-19 situation in the State. These are still in force.

The ISRO units had gone on heightened vigil after the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu, had to be closed for a day for disinfection after an engineer tested positive earlier this week.

Measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, such as thermal screening and hand sanitising at entry gates, are already in place in VSSC, a spokesperson said. Wearing of face masks and social distancing in all places including the canteen and at meetings are adhered to strictly, the spokesperson said.

ISRO facilities in Thiruvananthapuram had remained shut for nearly two months from March 23 in view of the pandemic. Work was resumed on a limited scale only in late May.