Video on police martyrs goes viral

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 October 2020 08:05 IST

Six lakh views in two days of release

‘Kavalai – a tribute to Police Martyrs’, a video song that was launched by the Kerala Police to mark the Police Commemoration Day on October 21 has gone viral on social media.

Within two days of its formal launch by State Police Chief Loknath Behera, the video has been viewed six lakh times on the official social media account of the Kerala Police alone.

The song, which offers tribute to police personnel who died while discharging official duties, was released by a host of personalities including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Shashi Tharoor, MP, actors Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kunchacko Boban, Dulquer Salman, Manju Warrier, Nivin Pauly, Tovino Thomas, Priya Lal, Unni Mukundan, Aju Varghese, and film-maker Sujith Vaassudev on their official social media accounts.

By the police

Bringing their creative talents to the fore, officials of the police force undertook every role of the video-making process, ranging from lyrics to direction.