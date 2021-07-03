‘Victory Flame’ in Thiruvananthapuram today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

50th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan

The ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ (Victory Flame) commemorating the 50th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan will reach Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

The flame will be received by the Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, at 5 p.m. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ from the eternal flame of the National War Memorial in December last year. The flame is arriving in Thiruvananthapuram after covering a distance of approximately 2,500 kilometres and felicitating the heroes of the 1971 war and their kin.

On Sunday, the flame will be taken to the home of Captain Gopakumar Raman Pillai, the 1971 war veteran who was awarded the Vir Chakra. Captain Gopakumar had passed away in 1982. His wife Geetha Gopakumar will be felicitated on Sunday.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the War Memorial, Pangode Military Station, on Monday. The Victory Flame will be handed over to the Southern Air Command on July 6, Navy unit on July 7, the NCC Directorate on July 8 and the Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam on July 9. The flame will move on to Kanyakumari on June 10.