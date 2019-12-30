Vice President to arrive today

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu will arrive in the State capital on a one-day official visit on Monday morning. He has three programmes scheduled for the day.

Mr. Naidu will inaugurate the 87th Sivagiri Pilgrimage at Varkala, the silver jubilee celebrations of Satya Sai Trust-Kerala at Saigramam, Thonnakkal, and, in the evening, address the National Children’s Science Congress at Nalanchira in the capital city.

Governor to receive

The Vice President will arrive at Shanghumughom by special IAF aircraft by 9 a.m. He will be received by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and External Afffairs V. Muraleedharan, and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

Soon after the reception, Mr. Naidu will leave for Varkala by helicopter for inaugurating the 87th Sivagiri Pilgrimage. From there he will proceed to Sai Gramam at Thonnakkal by helicopter to inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations.

In the evening, the Vice President will address the National Children’s Science Congress as chief guest at the Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar, Nalanchira.