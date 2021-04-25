VHSE students help in vaccine registration

Initiative under Snehasanjeevani programme of General Education Department

Nearly 15,000 VHSE NSS Plus One volunteers across the State are helping their family, acquaintances, and neighbours register online for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Snehasanjeevani, a programme launched a couple of days ago by the National Service Scheme (NSS) Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) wing under the General Education Department, is aimed at engaging students and empowering them by ensuring their social involvement.

In the wake of online classes, most Plus One students have mobile phones and Net connections. So, helping people they know register online for COVID-19 vaccination helps orient them towards social commitment.

Immediate circle

“It is imperative that they do not remain aloof from what is happening around them. They should understand the importance of vaccination and communicate it first to people in their immediate circle such as relatives and neighbours and then later to other deserving groups. It will also help remove any vaccine hesitancy in society and help bring about change,” says Ranjith P., programme coordinator, VHSE NSS.

A tele-help desk has been started as part of Snehasanjeevani on the lines of the helpdesks started for Plus One admission last year to facilitate vaccine registration without face-to-face interaction.

Though there is no common helpdesk in view of the COVID-19 protocols, school-level helpdesks could be started soon. Schools in individual regions are also launching posters with hotline numbers too for registration.

Snehasanjeevani has been launched so that each student can register a few people who despite having mobile phones are not familiar with how to use the Internet or how to register for the vaccination. Moreover, they can help reduce crowding in facilities that provide such public services, thereby controlling COVID-19 spread.

Under Snehasanjeevani, each student has been given targets for the free online vaccine registration. Four relatives can be registered using a student’s mobile phone. In the case of friends or neighbours, their phone can be used by a student to register them for the vaccination.

Social commitments

The 12th campaign launched by the VHSE NSS in connection with COVID-19, Snehasanjeevani helps students understand and discharge their social commitments by helping people and keeping them safe, says Mr. Ranjith.