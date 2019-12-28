Venkaiah to open Sivagiri pilgrimage on Monday

The 87th Sivagiri pilgrimage will begin at Varkala near here on December 30, with a formal inauguration by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will preside over the inaugural function at the Sivagiri Madhom and Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will be the chief guest.

Before that, Swamy Visudhananda, president, Sri Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, will hoist the flag to signal the start of the pilgrimage.

Green protocol

The Varkala municipality and various government departments have made arrangements for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.

A press note issued by the organisers said that Green Protocol would be observed during the pilgrimage. The work on the main venue, capable of accommodating 40,000 people, was nearing completion.

The press note said that the turnout this year was expected to be around 50 lakh.

The KSRTC and Railways had made arrangements to operate special services from various places to Sivagiri.

As many as 400 pilgrim groups would make it to Sivagiri by foot.

Free food

Free food and drink stalls had been set up and an agricultural, industrial and science exhibition was being organised.

To participate

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Ministers, governors of various States, elected representatives, officials and cultural personalities are scheduled to participate in the public meetings organised in connection with the Sivagiri pilgrimage.