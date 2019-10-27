Venad Express may skip Ernakulam South from November 2019

The popular Venad Express train operating daily in the Thrivananthapuram Central- Shoranur Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Central sector will skip Ernakulam South from November for switching over to ‘head on generation’ (HOG) technology-driven Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rakes.

Adoption of the HOG technology on all LHB trains has been taken up in mission mode by Railways and 342 trains have been converted, resulting in savings of ₹800 crore.

Another 284 trains are to be converted into Hog by year end and Venad Express (16301/16302) is one of them.

Replacing ICF rake

Railways are contemplating to deploy an LHB HOG-compliant rake due to the Thiruvananthapuram railway division in November for replacing the ICF rake now used for Venad Express.

But, the train will have to skip Ernakulam South in the up and down journey as the locomotive cannot be reversed as done now.

Venad Express may be taken to Ernakulam North and more time will be given to commuters to alight and board the train.

“It will not be a problem for the commuters as the Kochi metro offers connectivity between Ernakulam North and South,” Divisional Railway Manager Shirish Kumar Sinha told The Hindu.

In the HOG technology, power is drawn from the overhead power supply.

The power generator cars that make huge noise and emit fumes will no more be there. In place of two such generator cars there will be one standby silent generator car for emergency.

In place of the other car, there will be an LSLRD (LHB Second Luggage, Guard & Divyaang Compartment).

Taking the HOG-complaint LHB rake to Ernakulam Junction and reversing the locomotive is time consuming and risky.

It will take at least 25 minutes for reversing. Moreover, Railways cannot fuel the silent generator in Thiruvananthapuram Central daily.

Mr. Sinha said the move would improve the punctuality of Venad Express from 75 % to 90 %.

“Railways will take a call to skip Ernakulam South only after judging the response from commuters,” he added.