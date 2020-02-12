Vellayambalam-Kowdiar stretch still a nightmare

The Vellayambalam-Kowdiar road that forms part of the high security zone surrounding the Raj Bhavan continues to witness speeding and other traffic violations, which often go unchecked.

The accident-prone stretch witnessed two accidents within the space of a few hours since Monday night. In the first incident, a luxury car rammed into a lamp post while progressing towards Vellayambalam from Kowdiar by around 11.30 p.m. on Monday. The driver, later identified as Sunil Kumar of Thirumala, fled the scene after removing the number plate of the car that was registered in Puducherry, abandoning the vehicle. It was later towed by the Museum police to the station premises.

The vehicle owner, who reported at the station on Tuesday, was booked for allegedly speeding, the police said.

In another incident on Tuesday morning, a techie, Manish of Pathanamthitta, sustained injuries after the car he was driving along the Vellayambalam-Kowdiar route hit the divider and jumped across, leading to heavy damage of the vehicle. While the motorist was soon hospitalised, the car was removed from the spot.