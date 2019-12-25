Veli village to get an Art Cafe

Connoisseurs of art can look forward for exhibitions, periodic workshops, and seminars at the Art cafe being set up by Kerala Tourism at the picturesque Veli tourist village.

To come up on four acres of land acquired near the right side of the main entrance to the village situated on the Veli-Shanghumughom road, the ₹9.50-crore Art Cafe will be a permanent venue for the artists to organise exhibitions and to hold workshops and seminars.

Designed on the lines of a nest, the Art Cafe will have an open air theatre that can house 500 persons, an amphitheatre for performing arts, three digital installation halls, workshop space and waterfront space for artists, coffee shop, and 25 temporary shops.

Six elevated platforms will also be created without altering the topography of the land for the needs of the artists.

Parking

Adequate parking facilities in the area have been incorporated in the design of the art gallery.